Jonathan Taylor gets a hat trick, Colts beat Chargers, 38-24

A few weeks ago, the Colts traveled to Los Angeles and had to fly back to the Midwest unhappy following a 27-20 loss.

The opponent was different on Sunday at SoFi Stadium, and so was the result, as the Colts defeated the Chargers 38-24 to move to 6-1 on the season.

Indianapolis raced out to a 23-3 advantage, scoring touchdowns on its first three possessions and five of its first seven to build an insurmountable lead.

Jonathan Taylor once again led the way, scoring three rushing touchdowns. He got Indianapolis on the board with a 23-yard touchdown to cap the first drive. Daniel Jones passed the next two TDs, with one going to Michael Pittman and the other going to Tyler Warren. Michael Badgley hit a 36-yard field goal to make the score 23-3 at halftime.

While Los Angeles’ Quentin Johnston caught a 7-yard touchdown to open the second half, Ameer Abdullah’s 81-yard return on the ensuing kickoff set up Taylor’s 8-yard touchdown run, making the score 31-10.

The Chargers’ offense ended up scoring touchdowns on three consecutive possessions. But Taylor’s 19-yard TD late in the third quarter had put the game out of reach.

He ended the day with 94 yards on 16 carries plus three catches for 39 yards.

It’s the third time this season that Taylor has rushed for three touchdowns in a game. Taylor now leads the league with 10 rushing scores.

Jones ended his day 23-of-34 for 288 yards with two TDs. Alec Pierce led with 98 yards on five catches, including a 48-yard pickup on third-and-17 in the first half.

On the other side, Justin Herbert finished 37-of-55 for a career-high 420 yards. But that’s little consolation as Herbert threw two costly interceptions in the first half — one of which came on the goal line.

Herbert also finished with the team lead at 31 yards rushing.

Tight end Oronde Gadsden led the team with 164 yards on seven receptions with a touchdown. Keenan Allen was second with 119 yards on 11 catches with a TD.

Now at a commanding 6-1, the Colts will be at home to face the division-rival Titans in Week 8.

Having suffered more injuries along their offensive line, the 4-3 Chargers will have a quick turnaround for Week 8 as they’ll be at home to face the Vikings.