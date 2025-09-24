Jonathan Taylor is the AFC offensive player of the week

The Colts are off to a hot start this season and running back Jonathan Taylor had a big hand in pushing them to 3-0.

Taylor did not run for a touchown in the first two weeks of the regular season, but he found it to his liking against the Titans last Sunday. Taylor scored late in the first quarter and then added two more touchdowns in the second half of the Colts’ 41-20 win.

Taylor finished the day with 102 rushing yards on 17 carrries and the NFL announced on Wednesday that he is the AFC offensive player of the week. It is the fifth time Taylor has taken the prize.

More awards could be coming Taylor’s way. He’s leading the league in rushing through three weeks and more of the same in the weeks to come will make him a strong contender for offensive player of the year.