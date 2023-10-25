Jonathan Taylor says he’s benefiting from the offensive mind of Shane Steichen

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor had his best game of the season on Sunday against the Browns, and he’s crediting head coach Shane Steichen for putting him in position to succeed.

Taylor had 18 carries for 75 yards and three catches for 45 yards on Sunday, and he appreciates being in an offense that makes the most of his talents.

“I’ve mentioned this to you guys over the past few weeks. He’s letting the players show their talents and putting in certain schemes to let them flourish,” Taylor said. “You never know what we’ll come out in. You’ll never know what play we’ll be running. It’s just the offensive mind of Shane Steichen.”

Taylor said he’s hoping to take on more of a role in the Colts’ passing game, citing Alvin Kamara and Christian McCaffrey as two running backs he thinks he can play like. After an offseason dominated by stories about how unhappy Taylor was with the Colts, he now has a new contract and a very positive outlook about his role in Indianapolis.