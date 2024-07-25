 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_belichick_240724.jpg
Belichick passed up ‘any job he wanted’ with 49ers
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240724.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Brian Flores lawsuit updates and more
nbc_pftpm_McCarthy_240724.jpg
McCarthy faces tough challenge as lame duck coach

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_belichick_240724.jpg
Belichick passed up ‘any job he wanted’ with 49ers
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240724.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Brian Flores lawsuit updates and more
nbc_pftpm_McCarthy_240724.jpg
McCarthy faces tough challenge as lame duck coach

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jonathan Taylor: There’s a whole new element playing with Anthony Richardson

  
Published July 25, 2024 11:27 AM

While running back Jonathan Taylor and quarterback Anthony Richardson were on the field together some during last year’s offseason program, they did not play together in a regular-season game.

That is slated to change in Week 1 when the Colts host the Texans to open 2024.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Taylor said he’s looking forward to getting a better feel for how he and Richardson will be partners in the same backfield.

“I think it’s going to be really fun,” Taylor said. "[T]here were very few snaps, but we are praying for a full 17 weeks full of snaps this year.”

Taylor also noted that with Richardson, this is the first time he’ll be playing with someone who is just as dynamic of a runner as he is.

“So, that’s why it’s so exciting because it’s almost like there’s a whole new element now,” Taylor said. “You’re not just worrying about what I’m doing. It’s like, ‘You better worry about this guy because if not, he’s going to kill you.’”

Indianapolis didn’t make many changes on offense entering 2024, but Taylor feels like having him and Richardson on the field at the same time will be a significant boost to the club’s offense.

“Like we mentioned with the limited snaps, I think this year we got a little taste, especially getting some work during OTA,” Taylor said. “Now, just every single day hitting it during training camp, and I think we will be able to put something really nice and special together.”