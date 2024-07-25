Jonathan Taylor: There’s a whole new element playing with Anthony Richardson

While running back Jonathan Taylor and quarterback Anthony Richardson were on the field together some during last year’s offseason program, they did not play together in a regular-season game.

That is slated to change in Week 1 when the Colts host the Texans to open 2024.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Taylor said he’s looking forward to getting a better feel for how he and Richardson will be partners in the same backfield.

“I think it’s going to be really fun,” Taylor said. "[T]here were very few snaps, but we are praying for a full 17 weeks full of snaps this year.”

Taylor also noted that with Richardson, this is the first time he’ll be playing with someone who is just as dynamic of a runner as he is.

“So, that’s why it’s so exciting because it’s almost like there’s a whole new element now,” Taylor said. “You’re not just worrying about what I’m doing. It’s like, ‘You better worry about this guy because if not, he’s going to kill you.’”

Indianapolis didn’t make many changes on offense entering 2024, but Taylor feels like having him and Richardson on the field at the same time will be a significant boost to the club’s offense.

“Like we mentioned with the limited snaps, I think this year we got a little taste, especially getting some work during OTA,” Taylor said. “Now, just every single day hitting it during training camp, and I think we will be able to put something really nice and special together.”