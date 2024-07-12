 Skip navigation
Jonnu Smith bashes Buffalo, calls it “the worst place you can be in the world”

  
Published July 12, 2024 04:56 PM

In his eighth season, Jonnu Smith is on his fourth team. The Dolphins are the second AFC East team the tight end has played for, and it’s safe to say he will never play for one of the two other teams in the division.

Smith bashed Buffalo, chicken wings and Bills fans during a appearance on The Dive Bar Podcast.

“That’s why the fans be hating so much because they want to be down here [in Miami],” Smith said, via Ryan Talbot of newyorkupstate.com. “You ever went to Buffalo? Oh, my gosh, man. I don’t know how those dudes do it. I don’t know how they did it. I don’t know how they did it, man. Going from anywhere in the country, man, and going to Buffalo. It got to be the worst place you could be.”

Smith, 28, signed a two-year, $8.4 million deal with the Dolphins in the offseason after four seasons in Tennessee, two in New England and one in Atlanta.

He is 1-1 in his career playing at Buffalo after missing the Week 18 game of the 2022 season while with the Patriots.

“The Buffalo wings ain’t even good,” Smith said. “They ain’t even good. I’m at Buffalo. I’m at them. All type of shots at Buffalo.”

The Dolphins play at Buffalo on Nov. 3, and Bills fans undoubtedly will have something special to lob at Smith.