Jordan Addison cuts Combine workout short due to back tightness

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Cooper Webb_Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.jpg
Cooper Webb out of RedBud Nationals following practice crash injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 USF at Houston
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Cooper Webb_Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.jpg
Cooper Webb out of RedBud Nationals following practice crash injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 USF at Houston
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jordan Addison cuts Combine workout short due to back tightness

  
Published March 4, 2023 12:45 PM
nbc_combine_jordanaddison_230303
March 3, 2023 06:09 PM
Connor Rogers sits down with USC star wideout Jordan Addison at the NFL Combine to discuss his passion for the game, his favorite way to play the position, the stars he tries to emulate and more.

Wide receiver Jordan Addison’s Scouting Combine did not go according to plan on Saturday.

Addison, who transferred from Pitt to USC for the 2022 season, shut things down after feeling back tightness. Addison completed a handful of drills, including running a 4.49 40-yard dash, and will do the rest of his drills at a Pro Day workout.

Addison caught 59 passes for 875 yards and eight touchdowns during his lone season with the Trojans. He had posted 100 catches, 1,593 yards, and 17 touchdowns while at Pitt in 2021.

Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett was Addison’s quarterback that season and the wideout said this week that he’d welcome the chance to play with Pickett again at the professional level.