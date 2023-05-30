 Skip navigation
Clemson v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 31 Nana Osafo-Mensah, fifth-year defensive end
2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
US-NEWS-CHICAGO-NASCAR-1-TB
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago

Jordan Addison not practicing because of unspecified injury

  
Published May 30, 2023 12:22 PM

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell spent time with receiver Jordan Addison on the side during Tuesday’s work. The first-round draft pick is not participating in on-field work in the organized team activities.

O’Connell wouldn’t reveal the injury but deemed it as minor.

“We’re being overly cautious with him right now,” O’Connell said, via Will Ragatz of SI.com. “Something that popped up toward the end of rookie minicamp. Nothing serious at all. Kind of a day-to-day thing that we’re working through.”

Addison recently signed his rookie deal, getting $13.73 million in his four-year contract with a fifth-year option.

He caught 100 passes for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns at Pitt during the 2021 season and then transferred to USC in 2022. He had 59 catches for 875 yards and eight touchdowns for the Trojans.

The Vikings made him the 23rd overall pick in April.