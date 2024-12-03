Jordan Addison pleaded not guilty to two misdemeanor DUI charges

Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison pleaded not guilty Tuesday to two misdemeanor DUI charges stemming from a July arrest in Los Angeles, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

He has a pre-trial conference hearing scheduled for Jan. 9, 2025.

Addison was arrested July 12 after police found him asleep at the wheel near Los Angeles International Airport.

He is accused of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with blood-alcohol content in excess of the legal limit of .08 percent.

Under the NFL’s substance-abuse policy, Addison faces a baseline suspension of three games.

Addison said during training camp that he would “own up” to whatever punishment the NFL gives him for his second driving-related incident in a year.