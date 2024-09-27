Jordan Addison, Sam Darnold good to go for Sunday vs. Packers

The Vikings have only one player with a status for Sunday’s game against the Packers.

Linebacker Ivan Pace, Jr. (ankle ) is ruled out.

The other 11 players on the injury report are good to go, including quarterback Sam Darnold (knee) and receiver Jordan Addison (ankle).

Darnold was a full participant in all three practices this week.

Addison returned to a full practice Friday after being limited the first two practice days of the week. He injured his ankle in the Vikings’ season-opening win over the Giants and missed the past two games.

Tackle Christian Darrisaw (illness), defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard (knee), safety Jay Ward (knee), center Garrett Bradbury (ankle), linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (knee), tight end Josh Oliver (wrist) and outside linebacker Dallas Turner (knee) also have no designation.