Jordan Fuller scheduled to visit Panthers

One of the shrinking number of available players on PFT’s list of this year’s top free agents is set to meet with a team this week.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that safety Jordan Fuller, who is No. 59 on that list, is scheduled to visit the Panthers. It’s the only known visit on the radar for Fuller.

Fuller was a 2020 Rams sixth-round pick and he started 46 of the 48 regular season games he played for the team. Those numbers would likely have been higher if not for a hamstring injury that limited him to three games in 2022.

Fuller returned to start every game last season and had 94 tackles, three interceptions, and three fumbles.

The Panthers released Vonn Bell and saw Jeremy Chinn leave for Washington, so Fuller would fill a need at the back end of their defense if the two sides can strike an agreement.