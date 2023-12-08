Jordan Love: Every game is like a playoff game for us

After starting the season 2-5, the Packers have won four of their last five and three in a row to even their record at 6-6.

That makes them the NFC’s current No. 7 seed with five games left to play.

Green Bay’s schedule appears to soften up starting with Week 14, as the Packers will play the Giants on Monday night. Quarterback Jordan Love said that Green Bay isn’t thinking of things that way during the practice week.

“We don’t doubt anybody or take a game off or anything like that,” Love told reporters on Thursday. “We give everybody respect and take it that one game at a time. Our mindset is just to focus and go win every week.

“We don’t need a reminder at all. We know what position we’re in. Every game is like a playoff game for us. We know [we need] that mentality — we’ve got to win out. So, this team doesn’t need a reminder of that.”

Still, the Packers are now entering a stretch where four of their last five opponents currently have a losing record. The only one that doesn’t — the Vikings — is currently at .500. So Green Bay is effectively transitioning from underdogs to favorites.

“I don’t even know if guys even notice that,” Love said. “Obviously, that’s something that we don’t have any control of. We just focus on who we’ve got this week. We don’t look at who the underdog is or anything like that. We just focus on going out and winning.”

Love’s play has helped make those victories happen. Over the last three games, the quarterback has completed 69 percent of his passes for 857 yards with eight touchdowns — good for a 116.9 passer rating. He hasn’t thrown an interception or lost a fumble while averaging 7.9 yards per attempt.

We’ll see if Love can keep those numbers up on Monday night