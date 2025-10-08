 Skip navigation
Jordan Love has a full practice with an ankle injury

  
Published October 8, 2025 05:06 PM

The Packers have listed quarterback Jordan Love on every injury report this season, but he has not missed a practice. Love underwent surgery on his left thumb during the preseason, prompting his inclusion on the report.

Love, though, had an injury added to the report on Wednesday.

He was a full participant with ankle and left thumb injuries listed.

Offensive tackle Anthony Belton (ankle) and defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt (knee) did not practice on Wednesday. Belton was injured two weeks ago in practice, and Wyatt left the game with the Cowboys with his injury.

LaFleur called Wyatt’s injury week to week.

Packers kicker Brandon McManus (right quad) was among the players who were limited.

Left guard Aaron Banks (groin), defensive end Kingsley Enagbare (ankle), cornerback Nate Hobbs (concussion), offensive lineman Jacob Monk (hamstring), right tackle Zach Tom (oblique), left tackle Rasheed Walker (quadricep), receiver Christian Watson (knee) and receiver Savion Williams (groin) were limited.

The Packers were without Banks and Tom in their game against the Cowboys in Week 4, and Hobbs was injured during the game.

Offensive lineman Jordan Morgan (knee) and tight end Tucker Kraft (elbow) were full participants.