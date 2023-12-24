Jordan Love has rushing TD, passing TD as Packers lead 23-10 at half

The Packers are doing what the Packers should do to the Panthers.

They lead 23-10 at halftime.

Jordan Love ran for a touchdown and threw a touchdown, scoring on a 1-yard quarterback sneak and tossing a 21-yard pass to Dontayvion Wicks. He completed 12 of 19 passes for 134 yards.

Running back Aaron Jones already has a season high with 89 yards on 11 carries with one catch for 8 yards.

Bo Melton has four catches for 44 yards.

The Packers have outgained the Panthers 251 to 154.

Bryce Young has completed 7 of 15 passes for 113 yards. Ihmir Smith-Marsette scored on a 20-yard run. Tommy Tremble has caught three passes for 50 yards.