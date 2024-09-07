Jordan Love injured in waning seconds of loss to Eagles

Packers quarterback Jordan Love was injured at the end of Friday night’s game in Brazil.

With 15 seconds left, Love was trying for a miracle comeback when Eagles rushers Jalen Carter and Josh Sweat converged on him. His left leg got caught underneath as he went down awkwardly.

Love remained on the ground, writhing in pain.

He eventually limped off the field with the aid of athletic trainers.

As Love sat on the bench at the end of the game, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts walked over to wish him well. Love eventually walked off the field, leaning on running back Josh Jacobs and an athletic trainer for support but with no noticeable limp.

Malik Willis, who arrived in a trade from the Titans last week, finished the game.

Love finished 17-of-34 for 260 yards with two touchdowns and an interception in the 34-29 loss.