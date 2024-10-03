Jordan Love (knee) remains limited in practice

Packers quarterback Jordan Love returned from an MCL sprain, only 23 days after it happened. He arguably shouldn’t have.

Love didn’t seem to be 100 percent against the Vikings. Given that Malik Willis had won two games in Love’s absence, maybe someone should have persuaded Love to wait another week.

As his next game approaches, Love was limited in practice on Wednesday, due to the same knee injury.

Missing practice were cornerback Jaire Alexander (groin), defensive tackle Kenny Clark (toe), guard Elgton Jenkins (knee), tight end Luke Musgrave (ankle), receiver Christian Watson (ankle), and defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt (ankle).

Limited in practice were Love, linebacker Edgerrin Cooper (hip), tackle Jordan Morgan (shoulder), and cornerback Carrington Valentine (ankle).

The 2-2 Packers visit the 1-3 Rams on Sunday.