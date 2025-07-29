Jordan Love: Matthew Golden is doing great, the playmaking ability is there

After years of doing practically anything and everything else, the Packers finally selected a receiver in the first round of the draft a few months ago.

Now, Matthew Golden is establishing chemistry with quarterback Jordan Love in training camp.

After Tuesday’s practice, Love complimented Golden on his ability to track and catch deep passes, based on what the receiver has been able to execute on the field over the last couple of days.

“I think that’s one of his specialties that I’ve seen so far, just the aggressiveness in his hands and always going up there and trying to high point the ball,” Love said, via video from Ryan Wood of USA Today. “He’s got very strong hands, and he’s able to go up and compete for that ball. I think that’s one of those things that’s going to separate him.”

Love added that he’s “definitely” seen enough to build some expectations for what Golden can accomplish in his first season out of Texas.

“I think just him coming in here, the way he’s put in the work so far, as a rookie, it’s going to be a process — it always is — of just coming in and learning the playbook, understanding the scheme,” Love said. “There’s going to be plays you mess up, there’s going to be plays you bust. There’s going to be plays where you kind of run the route the wrong way. So, it’s just opportunities to learn.

“But for him, I think he’s been doing a great job. He’s been in the book, and he’s been getting more comfortable with knowing where he needs to be. So, let’s just keep building that. But I think the playmaking ability is there. You see that — when the ball is in the air, he’s going to go and make that play. So, it’s just continuing to hone in on the little details and keep getting better each day.”

The Packers selected Golden at No. 23 overall in this year’s draft. He played two seasons at Houston before transferring to Texas in 2024.