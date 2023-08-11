Jordan Love plays two series, throws a touchdown pass

On the Packers’ pregame show, coach Matt LaFleur said he would determine playing time “in the moment.” He didn’t need long to see that it was time for Jordan Love and the other offensive starters to sit down.

Love played 12 plays in two series, with the Packers gaining 60 yards and scoring one touchdown before Sean Clifford replaced Love with 3:02 remaining in the first quarter.

Love, who is replacing Aaron Rodgers as the team’s starter, went 7-of-10 for 46 yards with a touchdown and a 112.9 passer rating.

The Packers punted on their first drive after Love missed a wide-open Luke Musgrave, but Love got the team in the end zone on the second possession.

He had a 9-yard touch throw for a touchdown on a contested catch by Romeo Doubs, who was covered by Sidney Jones IV.

That’s all LaFleur needed to see to have Love call it a night.

Love has started only one career regular-season game and played only 157 regular-season snaps. But he also entered Friday night having played only 212 preseason snaps in his career, with the pandemic having wiped out the 2020 preseason.