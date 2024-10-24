Jordan Love puts “big focus” on eliminating turnovers

Packers quarterback Jordan Love threw three touchdown passes against the Texans last Sunday and that played a big role in the Packers emerging from the game as 24-22 winners.

Love also threw two interceptions, which is a big reason why the Packers needed a last-second field goal to beat a team that only put up 197 yards of offense over the course of the afternoon. It’s been a familiar script for the Packers quarterback this season.

Love has thrown multiple touchdown passes in all five of his starts and no player in the league has thrown touchdowns on a higher percentage of his passes this season. Love has also thrown at least one interception in each game and his eight interceptions are tied for the league lead with quarterbacks who have played in more games this season.

“I think, obviously, the interceptions are something I want to clean up and definitely improve on, being able to be clean with the ball,” Love said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. “I think the big focus for us is to go a game on offense and have 100 percent ball security. That’s definitely a big takeaway. There’s always different reasons for interceptions, whether it’s a bad read, a poorly thrown ball, things like that. There’s so many different ways things happen. For me, definitely something I want to focus on moving forward.”

Love’s willingness to put the ball into harm’s way sometimes pays off in big plays, but the Packers will need to find the right balance because the wrong risk at the wrong time could send their season to an unhappy ending.