Jordan Love thinks it’s “realistic” that he’ll play vs. Lions, even without practicing

Packers quarterback Jordan Love suffered a groin injury against the Jaguars on Sunday. He hopes to be ready to face the Lions in Week 9.

“I think it’s realistic,” Love said Wednesday, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com.

It’s realistic even if Love doesn’t practice.

“Obviously, not practicing during the week is not the ideal format for trying to play a game,” Love said. “Like I said, things happen, if that’s the scenario, I know I’ll be fine. But definitely it’s not the ideal scenario for going into a big week.”

And it is a big week. A huge week. A week that could go a long way toward deciding the NFC North, and possibly the No. 1 seed in the conference.

Some would say Love should consider taking a week off, given that the Packers have a Week 10 bye. Love would not say that.

“I would definitely try and get back as fast as possible even with the bye being next week,” Love said.

The question is whether he can move well enough to protect himself and, if not, whether he can get rid of the ball before the walls close in.

At some point, someone other than Love might have to make the decision. He willed his way back from a Week 1 knee injury, missing only two games. But he seemed overmatched and out of sorts for much of a Week 4 contest against the Vikings, as he dealt with the lingering effects of an MCL strain.