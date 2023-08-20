Jordan Love throws TD to Jayden Reed to cap second preseason appearance

Despite having a pair of joint practices with the Patriots this week, the Packers started quarterback Jordan Love for the team’s second preseason game.

While the appearance didn’t start well for Green Bay’s offense, Love ended his day with a touchdown pass.

The first possession ended when an errant snap got past Love and was recovered by the Patriots on the fifth play from scrimmage.

But Love began the second possession with a 10-yard completion to tight end Luke Musgrave. Then on third-and-7, Love threw a dart over the middle to receiver Romeo Doubs for a 10-yard gain and a first down. While Love tried to draw the Patriots offside on the fourth-and-5 for the next set of downs, Love couldn’t get New England to bite.

Love’s highlight pass came on Green Bay’s third possession, but it took a challenge from head coach Matt LaFleur for it to count. Love hit Doubs with a 42-yard pass down the right sideline that was initially ruled incomplete because it appeared Doubs didn’t get his feet in bounds. But a review of the play showed the receiver did just that.

On the next play, Love scrambled for 11 yards and New England was charged with an unnecessary roughness penalty for hitting the QB on his slide for an extra 15 yards. The Packers took exception to Love getting hit, with several players getting in the face of New England defenders.

A play later, Love found rookie receiver Jayden Reed with a pass inside the 10-yard line and the second-round pick did the rest to get the ball into the end zone for a 19-yard touchdown.

That was Love’s final snap, as quarterback Sean Clifford came in for Green Bay’s next drive.

Love finished his second preseason game 5-of-8 for 84 yards with a touchdown, plus two carries for 11 yards.