Jordan Love up to full practice participation

The state of Packers quarterback Jordan Love’s elbow has been closely watched since he injured it in last Sunday’s loss to the Bears and word from Thursday’s practice was more positive than it was on Wednesday.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said at his press conference that Love was a full participant in practice. Love was limited on Wednesday when the team began its on-field work ahead of Sunday’s game against the Eagles.

Love called himself “hopeful” that he’ll be good to go for that contest when he spoke to reporters on Wednesday and Thursday’s development suggests that he’s moving in that direction, although it remains to be seen whether there will be any impact on his play.

LaFleur said that Malik Willis was also a full participant after being listed as limited by a hand injury on Wednesday. Friday will bring a final set of updates before the team heads to Philly for the wild card round.