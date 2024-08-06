Jordan Love will play on Saturday

The Packers made a big investment in quarterback Jordan Love recently, but they aren’t going to be overly cautious with him in the preseason.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters at a Tuesday press conference that Love will get the start at quarterback this Saturday. The Packers will be in Cleveland to face the Browns in a 4:25 p.m. ET start.

Other Packers starters will also be in the lineup as the team moves to the next step in their preparation for the 2024 season.

“I think there’s a lot of value in getting your mind right to play a football game,” LaFleur said, via Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

The Packers will be in Denver for their second preseason game and they’ll host the Ravens in their final exhibition of the summer.