Jordan Mailata: We can’t control tush push vote, so we don’t worry about it

Wide receiver A.J. Brown wasn’t the only Eagles player to shrug at a question about the possible ban of the tush push on Tuesday.

There is expected to be a vote of team owners about the Packers’ revised proposal regarding the play at the league meetings on Wednesday. Approval of the proposal will take the vote of 24 teams and would reinstate the pre-2006 rule banning the pushing or pulling of a ballcarrier by their teammates.

Left tackle Jordan Mailata said “we’ll go without the push” if the proposal passes and that the team is more focused on what new offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo is installing than on what’s going on at league meetings.

“In terms of them banning the tush push, I hate that name so I hope they do ban it,” Mailata said at a press conference. “It’s a stupid name. But I can’t control it, we can’t control it, so we don’t even worry about it. Right now, we’re just installing our schemes, whatever KP is installing that day, that’s what we’re focused on because worrying about if they’re going to ban the tush push or not ain’t gonna win us a championship. What we do here every day here matters.”

Quaterback Jalen Hurts declined a chance to share his thoughts on the potential ban during his own press conference and head coach Nick Sirianni pointed to previous comments about it being “a little insulting” to ban a play that the Eagles are successful at because of how much time they spend practicing it.