nbc_pft_worrymeter_240909.jpg
NFL Week 1 worry meter: NYG’s Jones, ATL’s Cousins
nbc_pft_sundaystandouts_240909.jpg
Darnold, Mixon, Allen lead NFL Week 1 standouts
nbc_pft_patsbengals_240909.jpg
Patriots’ formula on display in Week 1 upset win

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Jordan Mason’s 28 carries were the most for any 49ers player in the Kyle Shanahan era

  
Published September 10, 2024 12:03 AM

49ers running back Jordan Mason hadn’t had 28 carries in any game since high school. No 49ers running back had that many carries since at least 2017.

Via NFL Research, the 28 rushing attempts were the most by any 49ers player since Kyle Shanahan became the head coach seven years ago.

McCaffrey had 26 attempts in December 2022, during a 21-13 win over the Seahawks.

That night, McCaffrey had 108 rushing yards. Tonight, Mason had 147, averaging 5.25 yards per carry.

It’s unclear when McCaffrey will be back. If he’s not ready for a full workload when the time comes, Mason has shown he can help carry the load.