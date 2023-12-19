Jordan Phillips hopes to return if Bills make playoffs

Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips won’t be able to help the team make the playoffs over the next few weeks, but he hopes to help them in the postseason.

Phillips said on Tuesday, via Ryan O’Halloran of the Buffalo News, that he hopes to return to action if the Bills are one of the seven AFC teams to advance to the tournament. Phillips had surgery on his dislocated wrist on Monday.

Phillips appeared in every game for the Bills and he’s started the last nine of them. He has 15 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and five passes defensed on the year.

The Bills designated DaQuan Jones for return from injured reserve on Tuesday and they also have Ed Oliver, Poona Ford, Tim Settle, and Linval Joseph on the interior of the defensive line.