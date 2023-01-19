Jordan Poyer is only Bills player to miss practice Thursday

The Bills had only one player miss Thursday’s practice. Safety Jordan Poyer, who has a knee injury that limited him Wednesday, sat out with what the Bills termed a rest day.

The only other change to the team’s report Thursday was cornerback Dane Jackson having full participation. He was limited Wednesday after injuring a knee in the wild card victory over the Dolphins.

Jackson played 27 of 71 defensive snaps Sunday.

Defensive tackles Jordan Phillips (shoulder) and DaQuan Jones (calf) remained limited.

Quarterback Josh Allen (right elbow), cornerback Cam Lewis (forearm) and wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (hamstring) again were listed as full participants.