Jordan Travis: I think about being Aaron Rodgers’s successor a lot

Quarterback Jordan Travis isn’t expected to be in the Jets lineup during his rookie season, but the fifth-round pick has eyes on taking over the starting job in the future.

Travis will be sitting behind Aaron Rodgers and Tyrod Taylor once he’s cleared to return from the broken leg that ended his 2023 season and stunted Florida State’s shot at a berth in the college football playoffs. He said at the team’s rookie minicamp that he will “watch every little thing that they do” in order to see what it takes to be Rodgers’ successor as the No. 1 quarterback for the Jets.

“I do think about that a lot, but right now I’m just focused on where my feet are — getting healthy, getting everybody around me better, being a great teammate,” Travis said, via Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post.

The Packers’ transition from Rodgers to Jordan Love wasn’t a seamless one, but the timing could work out better in New Jersey if Travis progresses in time for Rodgers to call it a career.