Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Pickups of the Day: Olson's Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Jordyn Brooks tore his ACL Sunday

  
Published January 2, 2023 07:48 AM
nbc_fnia_kornackinfcplayoffpicture_230101
January 1, 2023 07:42 PM
Steve Kornacki breaks down the latest in the NFC Wild Card picture after Week 17, including why the Packers have a greater chance of making the playoffs than the Seahawks, despite being ranked lower.

Linebacker Jordyn Brooks won’t be able to help the Seahawks try to secure a playoff berth next Sunday.

Brooks left their 23-6 win over the Jets with a knee injury and did not return. On Monday, head coach Pete Carroll said on Seattle Sports 710 that Brooks suffered a “legit” ACL injury and multiple reports say that it is a torn ACL for the 2020 first-round pick.

Brooks has a team-high 161 tackles this season while playing 94 percent of the team’s defensive snaps, so his absence will be a major one on the Seattle defense. Brooks also had a sack, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, and five passes defensed this season.

The timing and nature of the injury will likely impact Brooks’ readiness for the 2023 season and the Seahawks will have a decision to make this offseason about exercising their option on his contract for the 2024 campaign.