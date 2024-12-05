 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_snfchargersatchiefs_241205.jpg
NFL Week 14 preview: Chargers vs. Chiefs
nbc_csu_billsatrams_241205.jpg
NFL Week 14 preview: Bills vs. Rams
nbc_csu_bestbetsfpb_241205.jpg
Fins, Falcons & Birds headline Week 14 best bets

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Josey Jewell, Jadeveon Clowney out of Panthers practice Thursday

  
Published December 5, 2024 02:41 PM

The Panthers added another defensive player to their list of non-participants in practice on Thursday.

Linebacker Josey Jewell sat out the session with a hamstring injury. He was listed as limited for the same reason on Wednesday, so Friday’s participation level will likely provide a significant hint about his chances of playing against the Eagles.

Jewell has 71 tackles, two sacks, an interception, five passes defensed, and two fumble recoveries this season.

Linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (knee, rest) missed practice for the second day in a row. Right tackle Taylor Moton also took a rest day.

Cornerback Caleb Farley (shoulder), tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders (neck), linebacker D.J. Wonnum (knee), and wide receiver Jalen Coker (quad) were all limited participants. Coker had been a full participant on Wednesday.