Josey Jewell, Jadeveon Clowney out of Panthers practice Thursday

The Panthers added another defensive player to their list of non-participants in practice on Thursday.

Linebacker Josey Jewell sat out the session with a hamstring injury. He was listed as limited for the same reason on Wednesday, so Friday’s participation level will likely provide a significant hint about his chances of playing against the Eagles.

Jewell has 71 tackles, two sacks, an interception, five passes defensed, and two fumble recoveries this season.

Linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (knee, rest) missed practice for the second day in a row. Right tackle Taylor Moton also took a rest day.

Cornerback Caleb Farley (shoulder), tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders (neck), linebacker D.J. Wonnum (knee), and wide receiver Jalen Coker (quad) were all limited participants. Coker had been a full participant on Wednesday.