Josh Allen becomes Bills all-time leader in rushing touchdowns

  
Published September 7, 2025 10:57 PM

Josh Allen has reached another milestone in his strong career.

Allen has become the Bills all-time franchise leader in rushing touchdowns with his 2-yard score in the fourth quarter.

It was Allen’s 66th rushing touchdown, surpassing Thurman Thomas’ 65.

Allen’s score capped an eight play, 84-yard drive that took 3:18 off the clock.

While the Bills went for two again, they did not get it.

And once again, it didn’t take long for the Ravens to strike back, with Derrick Henry taking in a 46-yard touchdown run.

With 11:42 left in the contest, the Ravens lead 40-25.