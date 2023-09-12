Josh Allen blames himself for trying to force the ball: “I am the reason we lost”

Bills quarterback Josh Allen says the reason his team lost to the Jets on Monday night was simple: He didn’t take care of the football.

“Trying to force the ball,” Allen said after the game. “Same shit.”

Allen threw three interceptions and lost a fumble, and he was angry with himself afterward, noting that he threw too many interceptions last year as well and needs to be better.

“I hurt our team tonight. I cost our team tonight. It feels eerily similar to last year, and I hate that it’s the same,” Allen said. “It sucks when you feel like you’re the reason, and I am the reason we lost tonight.”

It was an ugly performance from Allen, who repeatedly gave the ball away in a game in which the Jets’ offense couldn’t do much after Aaron Rodgers got hurt and the one thing Buffalo couldn’t afford was turnovers. He’s correct that he cost his team.