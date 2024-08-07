Josh Allen: Can’t say you don’t miss Stefon Diggs, but I’m happy with what we have

Bills quarterback Josh Allen didn’t give a direct answer when asked if he misses wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

Allen noted that Diggs, who was traded to the Texans this offseason, did a lot for the Bills’ offense. But Allen also said he’s pleased with the direction the Bills’ offense is going in this year, without Diggs.

“Stef’s a great player, and what he brought to this team was special,” Allen said. “Miss? I don’t know if I’d say miss. He was a guy that was reliable, you can look to, he’s going to have the juice every day. I’m sure he’s bringing it every day in Houston. So definitely. You can’t say you don’t miss that. But I’m very happy with what we have going on here and how hard the guys have been working.”

Diggs’ on-field production was impressive, but the Bills ultimately decided they were better off without him. Allen knows there are pluses and minuses to losing a player like Diggs.