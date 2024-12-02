 Skip navigation
Josh Allen gets credited for passing TD and receiving TD on same play, Bills lead 28-10

  
Published December 1, 2024 10:28 PM

The Bills are just having fun in the snow in Orchard Park, with one of the more unique touchdowns you’ll ever see giving the club a 28-3 lead over the 49ers midway through the third quarter.

Josh Allen became the fourth player in NFL history to have a passing and receiving touchdown on the same play when he scored with 5:58 left in the third quarter.

Allen threw a short pass to the left side to Amari Cooper, who was surrounded by three 49ers and about to get tackled. But before he went down, Cooper lateraled the ball back to Allen. The quarterback then darted to his left dove toward the pylon and scored a 7-yard touchdown.

Cooper was credited for a -2-yard pass, but with the lateral, Allen was credited for 7 receiving yards and the touchdown. So in the box score, Allen has zero targets and zero receptions for 7 yards with one TD.

The last time a player had a throwing and receiving touchdown on the same play was Marcus Mariota in the 2017 wild card round against Kansas City.

On San Francisco’s ensuing drive after that unique touchdown, San Francisco got the ball in the box with a 15-yard run by Isaac Guerendo. But the Bills still lead 28-10 late in the third quarter.