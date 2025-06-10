Most of Aaron Rodgers’s incentives are unrealistic

The one-year, $13.65 million deal signed over the weekend by quarterback Aaron Rodgers is a great deal for the Steelers. And if Rodgers cashes in on the full $5.85 million incentive package, it will have been an incredible deal.

To get there, the Steelers have to win the Super Bowl.

Albert Bree of SI.com has the details.

To be eligible for any of the payments, Rodgers must participate in 70 percent of the offensive snaps in the regular season. If that is threshold is satisfied, here’s what he’ll get:

If the Steelers make the playoffs: $500,000.

If they earn a first-round bye or if they win in the wild-card round with Rodgers taking at least half of the snaps: $600,000.

If they win in the divisional round and Rodgers takes at least half of the snaps: $750,000.

If they win the AFC Championship and Rodgers takes at least half of the snaps: $1 million.

If they win the Super Bowl and Rodgers takes at least half of the snaps: $1.5 million.

If Rodgers wins the regular-season MVP award: $1.5 million.

More than half of the incentives — $3 million — are tied to winning the Super Bowl and Rodgers becoming the league MVP. That seems unlikely, to put it mildly.

Even getting to the Super Bowl feels like a stretch. And that’s another $1 million.

The most realistically optimistic outcome seems to be getting to the AFC Championship and meeting the various play-time incentives and earning another $1.85 million.

But, yes, paying out $19.5 million would be perhaps the best veteran quarterback contract ever signed by a team, because it will mean that the Steelers received the services of the league’s MVP — and more importantly that they won the Super Bowl.