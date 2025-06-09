What’s next for Jaire Alexander?

There’s no denying cornerback Jaire Alexander’s talent. For the Packers, it was simply a matter of Alexander missing 20 games over the last two regular seasons.

Someone else will pounce on the defensive back, whose skills are undeniable. Now that he’s a free agent, and given that he might have some hard feelings for the team that drafted him in 2018 and cut him on Monday, he could be inclined to join one of Green Bay’s division rivals.

Between the Lions, Vikings, and Bears, Minnesota makes the most sense. Beyond needing a boost in the defensive backfield, having Alexander on the team means not having to worry about Alexander covering receiver Justin Jefferson.

They haven’t faced each other since Week 17 of the 2022 season, when Alexander held Jefferson to one catch for 15 yards and mocked his Griddy celebration. That season began with Jefferson catching nine passes for 184 yards and two touchdowns.

In 2023, Jefferson was injured for the first game between the NFC North rivals. For the second, Alexander was suspended after forcing his way into the captains’ gathering in his hometown of Charlotte and nearly screwing up Green Bay’s decision after winning the toss.

Last year, Alexander was injured for both Vikings-Packers games.

Maybe they could end up being teammates in 2025. The projected Vikings’ starters on the outside are Isaiah Rodgers, Jr. and Mekhi Blackmon. Byron Murphy Jr. is the starting slot corner. Alexander, when healthy, is better than any of them.

And now the Vikings — along with all other teams — have a chance to sign him.