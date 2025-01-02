Josh Allen: Glad I get to start on Sunday, starting every game means a lot to me

The Bills have clinched the No. 2 seed in the AFC, but quarterback Josh Allen will start Sunday’s regular-season finale even while some other playoff-bound quarterbacks will sit out. Allen says it matters to him that he shows up to work every day.

Allen has started 114 straight regular season and postseason games, and although he’d have to keep going for more than a decade to break Brett Favre’s record of 321, the streak is important to him.

“We’re not close to anywhere near that record, it’s a long ways away,” Allen said. “It’s something that means a lot to me. Just making sure that I’ve been available, playing through things throughout the years. Yeah, it means a lot to me, so I’m glad I get to start.”

Allen isn’t expected to stay on the field for long, and Bills head coach Sean McDermott probably won’t be calling any designed quarterback runs for his MVP candidate quarterback. But Allen will make it 115 straight starts on Sunday, and then hope to extend the streak to 119 straight starts in the Super Bowl.