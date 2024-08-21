Josh Allen has “no problem” with his contract despite other QBs passing him

When Josh Allen signed his $258 extension in 2021, it gave the Bills’ quarterback the second-highest annual average in the NFL. He’s no longer still there, passed by one quarterback after another.

So, while Allen is a top-five quarterback, his annual average of $43 million ranks only 13th.

He is underpaid.

“Listen, everyone’s going to have their day,” Allen said Tuesday, via Jonah Bronstein of WIVB. “I’m happy that everyone’s getting what they’re worth, right? And I think that as the game progresses and guys keep getting paid, the market is the market.

“I’ve got no problem with where I’m at right now. And, you know what, I had my day a couple years ago, and I’m sure someday I’ll have it again. But I think the main thing is the main thing, and that’s playing football to the best of my ability, and everything else will take care of itself.”

Jordan Love, Trevor Lawrence, Kirk Cousins and Kyler Murray are among the less accomplished quarterbacks paid more in annual average than Allen. And 49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa, Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson and Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones are among the 19 NFL players who will earn more than Allen who will make more than the $95 million that Allen will make through the 2026 season.

Allen, 28, has finished in the top five in MVP voting three times in the past four seasons. The Bills have five consecutive playoff appearances.