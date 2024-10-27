Josh Allen has two TD passes, Bills lead Seahawks 14-3 at halftime

The Bills and Seahawks are playing in rain that has picked up throughout the first half, with Buffalo leading 14-3 at halftime.

Quarterback Josh Allen finished the team’s first drive with a 2-yard touchdown to rookie receiver Keon Coleman, taking an early 7-0 lead.

Allen also threw his first interception of the year, with corner Josh Jobe picking off the quarterback on a throw to Amari Cooper on the right side. But the pick ended up being inconsequential, as Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith was stepped on by his center on fourth-and-goal — inducing the signal-caller to go down behind the line of scrimmage for a turnover on downs.

That was the second botched play between Smith and center Connor Williams, who snapped it over Smith’s head on second-and-goal from the 3 during Seattle’s previous possession. That led to Jason Myers’ 38-yard field goal, Seattle’s only three points of the half.

Later, Buffalo finished off a two-minute drive with a 12-yard touchdown from Allen to tight end Dalton Kincaid. It was Kincaid’s second score of the season, and his first since Week 3.

During that drive, linebacker Michael Hall was flagged for roughing the passer after a hit to Allen’s head. Hall and defensive tackle Jarran Reed then got into it both on the field and on the sideline. Though Reed and Hall were later shown on the Fox broadcast, with Reed seemingly explaining why he was upset with Hall’s penalty.

Allen was 16-of-22 for 152 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. He also has 18 yards rushing. Khalil Shakir has six catches for 58 yards. James Cook has rushed for 56 yards on eight carries.

On the other side, Smith is 10-of-13 for 95 yards. Kenneth Walker has just 5 yards on 6 carries, though he’s caught three passes for 23 yards. DK Metcalf is inactive due to injury.

The Bills will receive the second-half kickoff.