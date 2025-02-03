 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_cheifsenv_250203.jpg
Chiefs’ Reid on track to surpass Belichick record
nbc_pft_thomasdimitroffintvv2_250203.jpg
Dimitroff feels UNC was Belichick’s ‘choice’
nbc_pft_whatbrownsdo_250203.jpg
What makes Garrett irreplaceable to the Browns

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_cheifsenv_250203.jpg
Chiefs’ Reid on track to surpass Belichick record
nbc_pft_thomasdimitroffintvv2_250203.jpg
Dimitroff feels UNC was Belichick’s ‘choice’
nbc_pft_whatbrownsdo_250203.jpg
What makes Garrett irreplaceable to the Browns

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Josh Allen “having dreams” about plays he wants back from AFC Championship Game

  
Published February 3, 2025 10:58 AM

Bills quarterback Josh Allen has had a week to process the AFC Championship Game loss to the Chiefs and the latest close postseason loss to their chief AFC rivals hasn’t faded from his memory.

Allen told Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press that he’s still replaying moments from the 32-29 loss in his mind as he tries to move past the painful end to his season.

“It sucks. Just sitting here thinking about everything that you could’ve done differently,” Allen said. “I’m having dreams about certain plays that I wish I could have back. There’s no easy way about it.”

Allen didn’t specify which plays he’d like to do over, although one imagines that a fourth-down sneak in the fourth quarter that was ruled short of the line is on the list. There will be plenty of time for Allen to process that play and any others he’d like to do over before the Bills get their next chance to show that they can be the last team standing in the AFC.