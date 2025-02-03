Josh Allen “having dreams” about plays he wants back from AFC Championship Game

Bills quarterback Josh Allen has had a week to process the AFC Championship Game loss to the Chiefs and the latest close postseason loss to their chief AFC rivals hasn’t faded from his memory.

Allen told Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press that he’s still replaying moments from the 32-29 loss in his mind as he tries to move past the painful end to his season.

“It sucks. Just sitting here thinking about everything that you could’ve done differently,” Allen said. “I’m having dreams about certain plays that I wish I could have back. There’s no easy way about it.”

Allen didn’t specify which plays he’d like to do over, although one imagines that a fourth-down sneak in the fourth quarter that was ruled short of the line is on the list. There will be plenty of time for Allen to process that play and any others he’d like to do over before the Bills get their next chance to show that they can be the last team standing in the AFC.