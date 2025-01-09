Josh Allen isn’t on the Bills’ practice report for the first time in three weeks

For the first time in three weeks, quarterback Josh Allen isn’t on the Bills’ practice report. Week 16 was the last time Allen has been as healthy as he is now.

Allen practiced all six practices over the past two weeks as a full participant, but he was listed with right elbow and right shoulder injuries.

Only one player didn’t practice Thursday as cornerback Ja’Marcus Ingram remained out a second consecutive day for personal reasons.

Kick returner Brandon Codrington (hamstring) returned to practice on a limited basis. The rest of the report remained the same as Wednesday, with 14 players listed as full participants.

Wide receiver Amari Cooper (back), linebacker Terrel Bernard (quad), defensive tackle DeWayne Carter (wrist/calf), cornerback Rasul Douglas (knee), safety Damar Hamlin (rib), running back Ty Johnson (knee), tight end Dalton Kincaid (knee), defensive back Cam Lewis (shoulder), linebacker Matt Milano (biceps), defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (back), safety Taylor Rapp (neck), wide receiver Curtis Samuel (rib), defensive end Dawuane Smoot (wrist) and linebacker Dorian Williams (elbow) all had full participation again.