 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_240110.jpg
PFT Draft: Wild Card Weekend Show Me Something
nbc_pft_hill_250910V2.jpg
Rosenhaus claims Hill is ‘committed’ to Dolphins
nbc_pft_packerseagles_250110.jpg
Packers must ‘lean heavily’ on Jacobs vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_240110.jpg
PFT Draft: Wild Card Weekend Show Me Something
nbc_pft_hill_250910V2.jpg
Rosenhaus claims Hill is ‘committed’ to Dolphins
nbc_pft_packerseagles_250110.jpg
Packers must ‘lean heavily’ on Jacobs vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Josh Allen isn’t on the Bills’ practice report for the first time in three weeks

  
Published January 9, 2025 03:55 PM

For the first time in three weeks, quarterback Josh Allen isn’t on the Bills’ practice report. Week 16 was the last time Allen has been as healthy as he is now.

Allen practiced all six practices over the past two weeks as a full participant, but he was listed with right elbow and right shoulder injuries.

Only one player didn’t practice Thursday as cornerback Ja’Marcus Ingram remained out a second consecutive day for personal reasons.

Kick returner Brandon Codrington (hamstring) returned to practice on a limited basis. The rest of the report remained the same as Wednesday, with 14 players listed as full participants.

Wide receiver Amari Cooper (back), linebacker Terrel Bernard (quad), defensive tackle DeWayne Carter (wrist/calf), cornerback Rasul Douglas (knee), safety Damar Hamlin (rib), running back Ty Johnson (knee), tight end Dalton Kincaid (knee), defensive back Cam Lewis (shoulder), linebacker Matt Milano (biceps), defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (back), safety Taylor Rapp (neck), wide receiver Curtis Samuel (rib), defensive end Dawuane Smoot (wrist) and linebacker Dorian Williams (elbow) all had full participation again.