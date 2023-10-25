Josh Allen looking for “best mindset, mentality” to help Bills win

The Bills haven’t had the start to the season that they hoped for heading into September and quarterback Josh Allen said on Tuesday that he knows that players “look to the captains, they look to the quarterback” to push the team in the right direction.

Allen said that he’s found that his performance is better if he tries “to stay as low as possible” in terms of his emotions, but that he’s still working on the “best mindset, mentality” for helping the entire team reach it’s top level.

“Just trying to stay in this state called ‘low positive,’ where your energy is not super high, and you’re allowing your mind to think and be free and just stay on top of everything, because obviously as the quarterback, there is a lot of things going through our mind,” Allen said, via Katherine Fitzgerald of the Buffalo News. “So, if I can limit myself and my energy and my heart rate, I felt like I can maybe think a little bit more — but who knows, maybe I need to think a little bit less and just play football.”

Allen went on to say that he wonders if he needs “to be more upbeat and be a voice and be a little bit more loud.” Wide receiver Stefon Diggs has never been shy about wearing his emotions on his sleeve, but he doesn’t think that’s the answer for the quarterback.

“I’d rather him staying where he is, like standing in a little like area of execution and kind of like not getting too high or getting too low,” Diggs said. “I’d rather him being locked in and playing at a high level than getting too high at one point and then being too low. So, him avoiding riding a rollercoaster is hard as a QB, because there’s so many ups and downs that happen throughout a game. But I appreciate his onus on taking it upon himself to really take those steps forward.”

Allen agrees that “execution breeds energy” and finding a way to start fast after three bad first halves in a row would certainly be a step in the right direction against the Bucs on Thursday night.