Josh Allen named AFC offensive player of the month

  
Published October 3, 2024 12:17 PM

For the first time since 2020, Josh Allen is the AFC offensive player of the month.

The Bills went 3-1 in September with their quarterback largely playing some of his best football.

Allen completed 69.3 percent of his passes for 814 yards with seven touchdowns and no interceptions in the first four weeks. He also rushed for 106 yards with a pair of TDs.

Allen’s best game was the Week 3 victory over the Jaguars, in which he completed 23-of-30 passes for 263 yards with four touchdowns. He added six carries for 44 yards.

This is Allen’s third overall offensive player of the month award. He won it twice back in 2020.

After falling to the Ravens last week, Allen and the Bills will be in Houston to face Stefon Diggs and the Texans in Week 5.