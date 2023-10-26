Josh Allen one rush TD from tying Steve Young for second-most by a QB in NFL history

If Bills quarterback Josh Allen runs for a touchdown tonight against the Buccaneers, he’ll move into a tie for the second-most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in NFL history.

Allen currently has 42 career rushing touchdowns, and with his 43rd he’ll equal Steve Young, who retired as the NFL’s all-time leader in rushing touchdowns by a quarterback.

The only quarterback with more rushing touchdowns in NFL history is Cam Newton, who scored 75 rushing touchdowns in his NFL career. At Allen’s career pace of one rushing touchdown every other game, he’s about four seasons away from catching Newton for the all-time record.

No other active quarterbacks are close to catching Allen. The active quarterback with the next-most rushing touchdowns, Aaron Rodgers with 35, is certainly not going to catch him. After Rodgers, the active quarterback with the next-most rushing touchdowns is Jalen Hurts, with 32. The 25-year-old Hurts has a chance of eventually catching Newton, but he’s years away. After Hurts, the active quarterback with the next-most rushing touchdowns is Lamar Jackson, with 29. Jackson is less than a year younger than Allen and unlikely ever to catch Allen’s total.

Allen has a real chance of eventually breaking the all-time record. With a touchdown tonight, there will be no one behind him and Newton.