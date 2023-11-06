Josh Allen runs in 2-yard touchdown, Bills-Bengals tied 7-7

The Bengals went right down the field to score a touchdown to open Sunday Night Football.

But the Bills had a strong answer.

Quarterback Josh Allen ran in a 2-yard touchdown to tie the game at 7-7.

The play capped a seven-play, 85-yard drive that took just 3:15 off the clock.

Allen went 5-of-6 with 83 yards on the possession. The only run play was Allen’s score.

Buffalo converted its only third down with a 9-yard pass from Allen to Stefon Diggs on third-and-5. Diggs had another 34-yard reception on the possession.

