Josh Allen, Sean McDermott say Bills will be ready to play on Sunday against the Patriots

The Bills will be ready to play the Patriots on Sunday, just six days after seeing one of their teammates taken off the field in an ambulance.

That’s the word from quarterback Josh Allen and head coach Sean McDermott, both of whom said they’re ready to go for Sunday’s game against the Patriots.

Allen said Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest on the field on Monday night, has told the team, through his father, that he wants them to play.

“You can’t not honor his request to go out there,” Allen said. “Today’s news was a lot of tears of joy, I’ll tell you that. To know that’s what he wants, that’s what his dad wants, I think guys are excited to get out there.”

Allen said he hopes to see a lot of No. 3 Hamlin jerseys in the stands on Sunday.