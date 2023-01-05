 Skip navigation
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Pickups of the Day: Olson's Opportunity
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Top News

Josh Allen, Sean McDermott say Bills will be ready to play on Sunday against the Patriots

  
Published January 5, 2023 12:19 PM

The Bills will be ready to play the Patriots on Sunday, just six days after seeing one of their teammates taken off the field in an ambulance.

That’s the word from quarterback Josh Allen and head coach Sean McDermott, both of whom said they’re ready to go for Sunday’s game against the Patriots.

Allen said Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest on the field on Monday night, has told the team, through his father, that he wants them to play.

“You can’t not honor his request to go out there,” Allen said. “Today’s news was a lot of tears of joy, I’ll tell you that. To know that’s what he wants, that’s what his dad wants, I think guys are excited to get out there.”

Allen said he hopes to see a lot of No. 3 Hamlin jerseys in the stands on Sunday.