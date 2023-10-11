Josh Allen: Stefon Diggs was mad at himself, I’m tired of hearing nonsense about him

Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs was seen ranting on the sideline during Sunday’s loss to the Jaguars, and that led to speculation that Diggs might have been upset with Josh Allen. But Allen says Diggs was upset with himself.

Allen today said Diggs holds himself and his teammates to high standards, and they like that about him — and Allen says too many in the media have the wrong idea about Diggs.

“People are throwing different ideas about what he was mad at on the sideline. He was mad at himself for running the wrong release on a route,” Allen said. “He’s a competitor, he’s a fiery competitor. I’m tired of hearing all this nonsense from people. There’s a lot of guys in the league who have that fire who don’t get talked about. He’s a lot of our juice on the sideline, making sure the offense is staying up and as energized as possible, and we feed off that.”

Allen said Diggs is one of the best leaders on the Bills.

“He’s a captain for a reason,” Allen said. “For better or worse, he’s up in guys’ faces and he’s making sure that we have as much juice as we need, and he supplies that to our offense at times we need it. He doesn’t get the burn that he deserves that and frankly it ticks me off when people want to say something about him.”

Allen said it’s a good thing that people were mad about losing on Sunday.

“I’d be worried if no one was freaking out,” Allen said. “That’s the make of a good football team. We’re not OK with being mediocre.”