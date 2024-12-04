 Skip navigation
Josh Allen wins 14th career AFC offensive player of the week award

  
For the 14th time in his career, Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been named AFC offensive player of the week.

Allen had a strong performance in Buffalo’s 35-10 victory over San Francisco to clinch a fifth consecutive AFC East title on a snowy night in Western New York. Allen completed 13-of-17 passes for 148 yards with two touchdowns and no picks, good for a 141.3 passer rating.

But he also recorded a receiving touchdown with Amari Cooper’s lateral following a completed pass and he had an 8-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter.

With five games left in the season, Allen is making a strong case to win his first MVP award. He’s completed 64.6 percent of his passes for 2,691 yards with 20 touchdowns and five interceptions. He’s also rushed for 334 yards with six touchdowns.

Having clinched the division, the Bills will be on the road to face the Rams in Week 14.