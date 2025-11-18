Josh Allen’s next rushing touchdown will break Cam Newton’s NFL record for quarterbacks

Bills quarterback Josh Allen ran for three touchdowns in Sunday’s win over the Buccaneers. The next time he runs for a touchdown, he’ll have more rushing touchdowns than any quarterback in NFL history.

That record has long been held by Cam Newton, who retired with 75 career rushing touchdowns. Allen scored his 73rd, 74th and 75th rushing touchdowns on Sunday. If Allen runs for a touchdown on Thursday night against the Texans, he’ll have 76 rushing touchdowns in his career, and sole ownership of the record.

Allen is already the all-time rushing touchdown leader among quarterbacks if the playoffs are included: Allen has seven playoff rushing touchdowns for a total of 82 in his career. Newton only had two rushing touchdowns in the playoffs, for a total of 77 in his career. Jalen Hurts is third on both lists, with 61 regular-season rushing touchdowns and 71 counting the playoffs.

Allen has 10 rushing touchdowns through 10 games this season, which puts him on pace to finish the season with 17 rushing touchdowns, which would be another new NFL record. Allen and Hurts share the record currently, each with 15 rushing touchdowns in a season.

Allen is the only player in NFL history with at least 300 passing yards, three touchdown passes and three rushing touchdowns in a single game, and he’s actually done it twice: On Sunday against the Buccaneers, and last season against the Rams. Allen is doing unprecedented things, and he’s poised to make another unique place for himself in NFL history.