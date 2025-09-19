Josh Allen’s third TD pass of the season draws Bills even with Dolphins

Josh Allen did not throw a touchdown pass last week as the Bills ran wild on the Jets. He already has one on Thursday Night Football.

Allen’s third touchdown of the season has drawn the Bills even with the Dolphins 7-7.

A.J. Epenesa’s unnecessary roughness penalty on the kickoff following Miami’s touchdown backed the Bills up to their own 15 to start their opening drive. No matter.

Buffalo drove 85 yards in only seven plays.

Allen hit tight end Dalton Kincaid for a 20-yard touchdown.

The Bills quarterback went 3-for-3 for 34 yards, finding Kincaid twice for 29 yards. James Cook ran for 30 yards on three carries and had a catch for 5 yards.