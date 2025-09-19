 Skip navigation
nbc_csu_bestbets_250918.jpg
Week 3 best bets: Rams can push Eagles on road
nbc_csu_kcvsnyg_250918.jpg
NFL Week 3 preview: Chiefs vs. Giants
nbc_csu_detvsbal_250918.jpg
NFL Week 3 preview: Lions vs. Ravens

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made "Renegade" their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Josh Allen’s third TD pass of the season draws Bills even with Dolphins

  
Published September 18, 2025 08:41 PM

Josh Allen did not throw a touchdown pass last week as the Bills ran wild on the Jets. He already has one on Thursday Night Football.

Allen’s third touchdown of the season has drawn the Bills even with the Dolphins 7-7.

A.J. Epenesa’s unnecessary roughness penalty on the kickoff following Miami’s touchdown backed the Bills up to their own 15 to start their opening drive. No matter.

Buffalo drove 85 yards in only seven plays.

Allen hit tight end Dalton Kincaid for a 20-yard touchdown.

The Bills quarterback went 3-for-3 for 34 yards, finding Kincaid twice for 29 yards. James Cook ran for 30 yards on three carries and had a catch for 5 yards.