Josh Blackwell is the NFC special teams player of the week

  
Published January 8, 2025 12:21 PM

The Bears saved one of their best plays for the last game of the regular season.

They sent two punt returners deep for a return in the first quarter of last Sunday’s game in Green Bay and wide receiver DJ Moore appeared to be moving toward the left sideline to catch the ball while it was in the air. The Packers coverage team followed him, which meant defensive back Josh Blackwell had no one around him when he actually fielded the ball across the field.

Blackwell sprinted 94 yards for a touchdown that helped the Bears to end a 10-game losing streak.

Blackwell had six other punt returns on the season, but none were nearly as memorable as the one that led to him being named the NFC special teams player of the week.